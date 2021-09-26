ZClassic Price Reaches $0.13 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $657.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00257431 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00120684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00151412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002769 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

