Zcoin Reaches Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,987.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.40 or 0.07139344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00348356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.24 or 0.01164529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00109365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00574332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.86 or 0.00545303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00300137 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

