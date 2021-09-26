Zel Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00257251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00121979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000923 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

