Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.01. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 711 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

