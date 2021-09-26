ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Up 4%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.90. 420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24.

ZIP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

