ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. ZTE has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

