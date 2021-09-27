$0.03 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

FTAI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,590. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.