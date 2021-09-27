-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. 490,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,694. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Intrusion by 71.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

