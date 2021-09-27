-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in OptiNose by 67.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

