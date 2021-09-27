$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.60. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICBK. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,760. The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

