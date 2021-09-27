$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Univest Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $817.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

