$0.62 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. DexCom reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $17.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.56. 10,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

