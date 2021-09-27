0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $737.69 million and $70.96 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00054656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00122972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043455 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

