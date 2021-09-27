$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $946.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.67. 55,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.64. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.