-$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.23). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

