$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. 6,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

