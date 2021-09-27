$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.78. 15,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,896. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

