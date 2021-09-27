$1.96 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.87. Polaris reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $48,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $121.15. 7,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

