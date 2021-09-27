$10.37 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $10.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 billion and the lowest is $9.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $54.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $46.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.77. The company had a trading volume of 180,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,559. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.