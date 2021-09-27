1,019,112 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,019,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTVIU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $3,027,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTVIU remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,384. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

