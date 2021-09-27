10,704 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

