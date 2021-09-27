$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $12.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

XGN stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exagen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

