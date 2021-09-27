12,900 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIDI stock opened at 7.96 on Monday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.16 and a 12-month high of 18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 8.82.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

