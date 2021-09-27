15,285 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

