15,935 Shares in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the first quarter worth $12,483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Progenity by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Progenity by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Progenity, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $9.56.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

