163,800 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 163,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578,740 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 460,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 450,596 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLCA stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

