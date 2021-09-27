1,803 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 4.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $134.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $148.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.90.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

