18,618 Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 254,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FINV shares. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

NYSE:FINV opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

