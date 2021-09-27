20,000 Shares in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Stevens grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.