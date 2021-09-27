$21.96 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post sales of $21.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.18 million and the highest is $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

HBMD traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $391.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.