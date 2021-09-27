$212.68 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post $212.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.77 million and the highest is $221.28 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $785.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $804.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $977.46 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE:PDS traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $521.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

