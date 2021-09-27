21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $17.67

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $17.19. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 8,154 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

