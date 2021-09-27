24,062 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $48,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $271.40 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

