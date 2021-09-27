$26.22 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report sales of $26.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.21 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $94.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.71 million to $98.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.89 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $236.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HEXO by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. 8,840,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,724. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $311.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

