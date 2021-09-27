$275.75 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post $275.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.96 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $135.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $998.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Talos Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Talos Energy by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

