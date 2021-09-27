287 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $31.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $647.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $678.38 and its 200-day moving average is $598.56. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $364.58 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

