$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report $29.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774 over the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.