29,386 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Bought by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Editas Medicine comprises approximately 1.7% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $33,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT opened at $58.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.