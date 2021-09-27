2key.network (2KEY) Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,839.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00122934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043505 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,701,547 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

