$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $183.61 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $181.98 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.18. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

