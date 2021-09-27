$347.66 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce sales of $347.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.43 million to $349.67 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

VG stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

