360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

In other news, insider David van Aanholt 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. Also, insider Tony Pitt purchased 3,750,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,187,500.00 ($2,276,785.71). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,392,000.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.