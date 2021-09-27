$378.11 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $378.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.00 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $275.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. 412,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,997. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.