40,200 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2,608.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 7.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 65.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $404.77 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

