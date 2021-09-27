4,300 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $52.18 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.