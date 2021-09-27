46,352 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,178,000 after buying an additional 237,688 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 200.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,992. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

