$48.10 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce sales of $48.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $189.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $196.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

CCNE stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,158. CNB Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $421.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.