499,998 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,388,000.

Shares of ACAH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

