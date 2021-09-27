50,940 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,598,000. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of MA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.31. 36,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,158. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.85. The firm has a market cap of $356.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.