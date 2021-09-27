56,925 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

